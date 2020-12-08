City launches online resource network to help small businesses stay open amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has launched an online resource hub, which aims to connect small businesses with experts and resources that can help them adapt to operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell introduced the Small Business Resource Network (SBRN) on Monday. The resource network includes guides for applying for relief funding, advice on financial management, assistance with digital business, guidance with leases, suppliers and vendors as well as coaching on the COVID-related health and safety protocols.

“The Small Business Resource Network is the newest part of our strategy to support Oahu’s small businesses in overcoming the challenges of COVID-19,” said Mayor Caldwell. “I encourage local businesses to visit the SBRN for additional business support. Our goal is to help businesses succeed in this challenging environment.”

Small businesses can request a referral here. After submitting a request, they will be connected with experts and other resources that the City says will help them map out a plan to keep their operations going. The initiative is the City’s latest attempt to extend assistance to struggling local businesses who have experienced financial strain amid the pandemic.

