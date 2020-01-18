City introduces resolution for more park rangers in city parks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A push is being made for more park rangers at city parks island-wide.

A park ranger program was started at Ala Moana Beach Park and Kapiolani Park in early 2017.

A resolution urges the city to add more positions and expand the program.

It also asks the Department of Parks and Recreation to partner with the Honolulu Police Department to create a law enforcement training program for its park rangers.

The resolution brings up understaffing at the police department as one reason to expand the program.

