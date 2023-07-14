A “Stop for pedestrian awareness” sign at Punchbowl and Miller streets in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, July 14, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has installed brand new “stop for pedestrian awareness” signs across Oahu. It’s all part of an effort to reduce traffic fatalities and improve pedestrian safety.

According to state law, when pedestrians are at a crosswalk, drivers are obligated to stop and allow pedestrians to cross. The city said that’s not happening. The new signs show exactly what the city means.

“We’ve conducted studies at nine locations about the percentage of drivers that are actually stopping that are posted on the sign kind of like a report card,” said Daniel Alexander, DTS Vision Zero coordinator.

The locations range from Wahiawa to Hawaii Kai. The percentages are based on reports conducted by the city’s team that goes out to the crosswalk and monitors how long it takes to cross and how many cars stop.

The crosswalk on Lunalilo Home Road near Kaumakani Street in Hawaii Kai has the lowest percentage of drivers stopping for pedestrians at 29%. Unfortunately, residents in the area said they were not surprised.

“I don’t even try to cross this crosswalk, because people drive really fast as we can see going by,” said Will Collins, a Hawaii Kai resident.

The percentages will be updated periodically. Hawaii Kai residents hope the signs will make a difference.

“Well I think it’s wonderful,” said Lilian Lee, a Kuliouou resident. “It’s not about trying to make people go slower, because they won’t, but it’s about making them stop.”

The city said, 36% of traffic fatalities involved pedestrians and it’s hoping these new signs will get those numbers down.

“Every driver by stopping, you contribute to making that safer and we can see these percentages rise,” Alexander said.

The city has other improvement plans in the works.