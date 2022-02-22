City installs EV charging stations for TheBus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New electric charging stations for TheBus were installed at the Kalihi-Palama bus facility on Middle Street.

There are nine chargers with 20 dispensers that can charge a fleet of 35 to 40 electric buses.

“So what is interesting about the way we’re going to try to set this up is we want to emphasize our charging of buses during the day,” said Roger Morton, City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation director. “We’re gonna avoid the peak hours. To do the rest of our charging over night when there’s a lot of surplus power available.”

The all-electric buses produce zero emissions and are smoother and quieter than normal buses.