HONOLULU (KHON2) — The community area near Koko Head District could see less parking congestion from early morning hikers in mid-December.

The Department of Parks and Recreations said it will be installing a time-activated gate to help alleviate the impact of park users by allowing drivers in the park at an early time.

Over the past five years, the gate could only be open by contracted security at 6:30 a.m. due to the availability of park staffing. As a result, those wishing to enter the park, especially those interested in pre-dawn hikes, would street park their cars in front of near by homes.

Installing a time-activated gate would allow entrance to Koko Head during the established opening time of the park at 4 a.m.

“The most important thing is that it creates a better quality of life for not just the neighbors in the area who are impacted by the hikers, but for the hikers themselves so they can park in the correct area,” said Nathan Serota from the Department of Parks and Recreation. “They can get a little bit closer to the trailhead for the Koko crater tramway, and then also for park staff as well too.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation said they were able to receive funding for the installation through a partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority which provided $50,000 to address the community’s concerns.

Contractors will begin installing the gate on Monday, Dec. 4 at the the Anapalau Street entrance. The city plans to have the installation completed by the following week.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Once completed, the gate will automatically close and open during the established park closure hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.