HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a free job fair hosted by the City and County of Honolulu’s WorkHawaii Division on Monday July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Outdoor Galleria at Dole Cannery.

To register for free go to the AJCH Eventbrite website.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The job fair is held in honor of “National Hire a Veteran Day.”

The job fair is open to everyone looking for a job whether you are a veteran or not.

For more information, contact the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services, WorkHawaii Office at (808) 768-5784 or visit the city’s Department of Community Services website.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Dole Cannery is located at 650 Iwilei Road in Honolulu.