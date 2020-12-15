City holds blessing ceremony for Centennial Park in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu held a blessing ceremony to unveil the new Centennial Park in Waikiki.

The area, located on the corner of Seaside Avenue and Aloha Drive, was once a vacant lot. Thanks to the help of the City, Rotary Club of Honolulu and volunteers, it was able to undergo a beautification project.

In July of 2019, the Rotary Club says it began working towards their vision of “an oasis of tropical beauty” on the corner of Seaside Avenue and Aloha Drive. The project raised more than $550,000 to beautify the city property without spending taxpayer dollars

The park features newly planted trees, vegetation and even a walkway.

Among the vegetation planted was Pohinahina, Ti plants and Queen Emma spider lilies.