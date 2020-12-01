City harvests 2020 holiday tree

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was harvest day for the City and County of Honolulu.
On Monday, crews cut down the 2020 holiday tree, donated to the City by Ala Wai Plaza. The 70-foot Norfolk pine tree will serve as the centerpiece of the City’s holiday decorations at Honolulu Hale.
