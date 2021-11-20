City golf courses restore stand-by, walk-in play

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stand-by, walk-in golfers can play at city courses on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday, Nov. 22.

You report to the starter’s office to put your name on a waiting list.

You will need to maintain social distancing while waiting for your tee time.

The city courses are no longer accepting same day reservations starting Nov. 22 except the Ala Wai Golf Course still accepts same day reservations online only. The Ala Wai online reservation system is not activated yet.

