City going to smooth away the wrinkles on Diamond Head Rd

Road pavement repairs on Diamond Head Road is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Dec. 6. The work will be performed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. There will be no road work on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

The work area starts from 3603 Diamond Head Rd. (east of Diamond Head Lookout) to 22nd Avenue.

East-bound traffic will remain open to all traffic. However, all west-bound traffic will be closed to all motorists during construction hours and will be detoured to avoid the construction work zone.

Pedestrian access will be restricted along Diamond Head Road between 3603 Diamond Head Rd. and Kāhala Avenue during construction work hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. Special duty Honolulu Police Department officers will be posted at the work site to assist with traffic control.

The Department of Facility Maintenance may be contacted at 768-3632 for any questions or concerns.