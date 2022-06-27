HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former city worker was sentenced on Monday, June 27 to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to taking bribes.

Jennie Javonillo will pay a fine of $5,000 along with doing two years of supervised release.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Javonillo worked for the Department of Planning and Permitting from 2009 to 2018, according to court records.

Javonillo took bribes from businesses to expedite projects approvals, according to prosecutors.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The court documents said she used a personal cell phone and conducted meetings outside of DPP.