City director placed on paid leave

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A city director has been placed on paid leave.

It stems from a civil lawsuit regarding sexual misconduct allegations that date back to the 80s.

Guy Kaulukukui is currently the Director of the Department of Enterprise Services and has been part of the city’s COVID-19 response team. Most recently, he was in charge of a widespread testing program that was ultimately put on hold.

The City says it was made aware of the allegations over the weekend and put Kaulukukui on leave Monday, April 27.

