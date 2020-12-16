City details food assistance efforts amid coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City launched a slew of programs this year with aims to help Oahu families and individuals struggling to access food during the pandemic.

Programs included “Farm to Food,” which offered free meals from farmers to residents in need. A similar program called “Fish to Dish” extended support to Hawaii’s fishing industry while also distributing fresh fish to communities across Oahu.

Other programs included 20 free food distribution events and 127 smaller food pop-up events. The City has also partnered with the Hawaii Longline Association, the Honolulu Fish Auction, the Hawaii Seafood Council and the Hawaii FoodBank to help feed people in need.

An estimated $17-million of CARES Act money given to the City has been put toward helping to combat food insecurity.

Mayor Caldwell says the last City-sponsored large food distribution event of 2020 will be held on Dec. 18 through the Great Aloha Run organization.