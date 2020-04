HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city will be doing repairs on Paki Avenue starting Monday.

This will be between Kapahulu and Monsarrat Avenues.

That section will be closed Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bus routes will be detoured onto Leahi Avenue. The multi-use path near the Zoo will remain open.

The project is expected to wrap up by May 8th.