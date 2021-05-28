City crews preparing equipment for Waialua Bridge construction

FILE – Fencing surrounding the Waialua Beach Road Bridge to prevent commuters from crossing, Waialua, Hawaii, May 28, 2021. (Honolulu Department of Transportation Services photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) are set to begin mobilizing equipment in preparation for construction efforts on the Waialua Bridge.

The structure, also known as Bridge 605 and the Waialua Beach Road Ki‘iki‘i Stream Crossing, was closed in March 2020 due to flash flooding that also prompted an evacuation of Haleiwa.

DTS and DDC crews have moved into the mobilization phase and expect construction to begin by mid-June. Officials are advising residents that they should expect to see heavy equipment moving into the staging area.

Divers will also be investigating underwater damage to the bridge and say a completion date is not available because the extent of the damage is unknown. The City is requesting that everyone stay clear of the surrounding area so that construction stays on schedule.

Officials say that measures to control traffic are continually being monitored and modified.

TheBus has installed temporary stops to ensure convenient access to detour routes. Weekday peek-hour express Route 83 and Route 521 have new stops at the following locations:

Mauka-bound on Goodale Avenue, far-side of Waialua Beach Road

Mauka-bound on Goodale Avenue, far-side of Kealohanui Street

Mauka-bound on Goodale Avenue, nearside opposite Haona Street

Wahiawā-bound on Farrington Highway, far-side of Kaupē Road

Mokulēʻia-bound on Farrington Highway, far-side opposite Kaupē Road

Routes 521 and 83 are scheduled to travel to Waialua on the regular route and then detour to continue on Haleiwa Road. Thompson Corner was converted into an all-way stop and City crews continue to monitor the intersection.

Motorists communing from the west end of Waialua Beach Road and Haleiwa need to use Goodale Avenue, Farrington Highway, Kaukonahua Road and Weed Circle. Authorities advise the community to plan for extra travel time between Haleiwa and Waialua.

The Waialua Bridge remains closed to all vehicles, bicyclists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles, according to City officials.

A construction project of this magnitude can take one to two years under normal circumstances, transportation officials say, but the City is expediting design, coordination and permitting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and estimate the bridge will remain closed for just six to nine months.