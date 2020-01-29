City councilmember proposes change on how often senior citizens renew their licenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Changes could be coming to the DMV if a Honolulu City Council member’s idea goes through.

Kymberly Pine is urging the state to change the rules when it comes to senior citizen drivers.

Right now, those who are 72 and older have to renew their licenses every two years.

She wants to change it to four.

She says it’s about fairness to kupuna who feel discriminated against.