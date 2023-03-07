HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trespassing at illegal hiking trails is an issue that signs and even the threat of a fine have not resolved. Dozens of emergency rescues continue to happen on those unsanctioned trails, rescues that cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

A Honolulu City Councilmember said more needs to be done to discourage people from entering illegal hiking trails. Councilmember Esther Kiaaina is calling for tougher enforcement on those illegal trespassers and even considering higher fines.

Kiaaina raised the issue of citing those who illegally enter a hike during Monday’s City Council special budget meeting.

She asked HFD Chief Sheldon Hao if the information is shared with police about the people HFD rescued on illegal trails. Chief Hao said he would work on addressing her concern, but it was not clear if there is a mechanism in place to share that information with law enforcement.

“I am tired of visitors coming to Oahu and elsewhere in Hawaii and disrespecting our laws, so if you want to play you need to pay for illegally hiking our trails,” Kiaaina said. “There should be no reason that communication is not there for relaying that these are the individuals that trespass can you issue them a ticket.”

The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association President Robert Lee said they normally do not support measures or calls to cite those in need of rescue, but he is starting to change his stance. He said firefighters are constantly getting into riskier situations.

Lee said, “Anything they can do to add as a deterrent, whether they collect or not if they make the law stronger I think that could be a benefit.”

A Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson deferred comment on this topic as they said they are in talks with the Honolulu Police Department about this issue.