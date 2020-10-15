City council weighs decision to cap spending on Honolulu rail construction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city council is weighing whether it should cap the city’s spending toward the construction overruns of the Honolulu rail.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The budget committee took testimonies on Wednesday, including from Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

“We know the FTA put an affordability cap. They wanted to know about if the bids exceeded,” Mayor Caldwell said. “They’re probably wondering, have they been exceeded or not? They don’t know, I don’t know, you don’t know, the board doesn’t know, nor does the taxpayer know.”

The city’s chief procurement officer said that he recommended to the mayor to pull out of the public-private partnership (P3) negotiation after putting the bids through financial, legal and technical review.

Manuel Valbuena said that he felt troubled that the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s CEO intends to persuade the next mayor to get back into the P3. Valbuena added that it invites “political influence.”

Latest Stories on KHON2