HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council wants to change where money from traffic fines ends up. The hope is to give more of it to county law enforcement.

Currently, money from traffic fines goes to the state, but Honolulu City Councilmember Calvin Say wants to change that. He said, enforcing state traffic laws and prosecuting violators is paid mainly from county funds.

“I’m just trying to address how we could support our law enforcement and the first responders in a much more, I would say, generous and equitable way of the services that they do provide,” said Say.

Say introduced a resolution asking the legislature to give 50% of traffic fines and forfeitures to county police departments and prosecuting attorneys.

According to Say, this could help beef up police staffing.

“Due to the shortage, I thought that will be one approach that we could get some extra revenues in creating different types of bonuses for first-time officers who do apply to become police enforcement,” Say said.

State lawmakers tell KHON2 they’re open to working with the counties on getting more funding for public safety but are unsure about how efficient this change would be.

“I think there is a concern that by allowing traffic fines that the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) cites people for that money to go to the county creates a financial incentive for officers to then cite people,” said Sen. Chris Lee, (D) Kailua, Lanikai, Waimanalo.

Lawmakers said the state does help fund certain operations of county law enforcement.

“I passed a bill two years in a row that gives money for cold case investigations,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, (D) Nuuanu, Iwilei, Chinatown. “There are other ones — where the state gives money to counties directly for specific criminal investigations and anti-crime activities.”

Lee said there are other potential opportunities, like the state considering recreational cannabis, that can be better options of revenue.

“The revenue from that can go directly back into law enforcement and can go into things like stopping minors from getting access to illicit substances,” Lee said. “There’s a lot of great stuff that has been proven in other places that could be revenue streams.”

The resolution has been sent to the legislature for consideration.