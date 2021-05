HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Honolulu City Council are set to take up a resolution that would create a separate department for the City’s Ocean Safety and lifeguard personnel.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, May 19.

If passed, the resolution would separate Ocean Safety from the Department of Emergency Services and allow more control of its budget and employees.