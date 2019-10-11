City council suggests residents get Real ID sooner rather than later

Honolulu city councilmember Ron Menor introduced a new resolution on Wednesday, urging the public to get the star marking on their ID’s sooner rather than later.

“I’m very concerned about the fact that there are many residents who have not gotten their gold stars on their driver’s licenses and the October 2020 deadline is going to be approaching us quite rapidly,” he said.

The Council resolution urges the City to step up their efforts to reach out to the public about the upcoming deadline as well as offer Saturday appointments and setting up a hotline where the public can call to get their questions answered.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020 driver’s licenses and State I.D.s will not be accepted if there is no white star in a gold circle marking on the upper right corner of their ID. The star marking will be required to board an airplane, enter a military base or federal installation like the Federal Building in Honolulu.

The most recent report states that only 48% of driver’s licenses on Oahu have the Gold Star and only 21% of State I.D.s.

At their appointment, they will receive a temporary version of their driver’s license or State I.D. The permanent card will be mailed and may take 6 to 8 weeks to arrive. Councilmember Menor added, “TSA is not accepting temporary I.D.s – so if people are planning to fly, they will need to plan accordingly and come in early.”

Menor said many people don’t understand what forms are needed for the star marking, who can do it online and who has to go in-person.

The Department of City Services, which manages the department of motor vehicles, provided some tips to help expedite the Real ID process.

Book an appointment online and arrive at the DMV 10 minutes before your appointment. They said the process should take 15-20 minutes.

You’ll leave with a temporary star marking ID, but TSA won’t accept the temporary ID come Oct. 1, 2020.

Right now, it takes about 4-6 weeks for your plastic new star marking ID to come in the mail, but if it’s a busy week with many requests it can take up to eight weeks to receive in the mail.

Print and fill out the online application ahead of time, it will save you about three to five minutes.

Don’t double book appointments online so other people can schedule appointments when they need to.

Keep checking the city website often for an appointment, especially around 8 a.m.

“Every day at 8 a.m. we send out a text saying, ‘You have an appointment tomorrow do you want it? If not press here to cancel, so you’ll have a lot of cancellations in the morning,” Sheri Kajiwara, Director of Department Customer Services explained.

To avoid going to the DMV twice, the Dept. of City Services suggests bringing the right identification and forms with you the first time.

If you received an updated ID after May 2014, your information should be on file so you can apply for a star marking ID online, but if you’ve moved or changed your name since then, you’ll have to go online and make an appointment to go to the DMV to update your information.

“If you have had an address change you cannot use the online system because you must now bring us your two new principal resident documents which we must enter into the system to update your file,” Kajiwara said.

Councilmember Menor will be helping people to make their appointments on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Celebrate Safe Communities event at Pearlridge Wai Makai.

A hearing date for Council Resolution 19-259 has not yet been scheduled.

Click here to make an appointment and to see what documents are needed.