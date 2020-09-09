City Council postpones vote on Kawainui apartments

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The city council has postponed a vote on a measure that would waive some building requirements for a planned affordable housing complex in Kailua.

The developer Ahe Group says the four-story building planned for Kawainui Street would offer 68 affordable units.

Those opposed to it say the building will hurt the residential community because it is too large, lacks sufficient parking and would create more traffic.

But the developer says it’s done all it can to try to scale back the project.

“We need affordable housing in Kailua, but the lack of intrastructure, parking spaces and sidewalks in this structure must be taken into consideration,” said Kaholo Faulker,

“The land costs are just so high,” said Makani Maeva of the Ahe Group. “The costs of construction are not less because in providing affordable housing. So it’s financially infeasible.”

The city will continue the meeting next week Thursday.

