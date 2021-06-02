City Council approves first-ever Honolulu Climate Action Plan

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 file photo smoke rises from a factory as a truck loaded with cars crosses a bridge in Paris. Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose slightly in December compared to the same month of 2019, indicating the sharp drop seen due to the pandemic was short-lived. Figures released Tuesday by the International Energy Agency show emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2% higher in December 2020 than a year earlier. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed the first Climate Action Plan on Wednesday, June 2.

The Plan commits to a path that will cut carbon pollution on Oahu by an estimated 45% by 2025 and 60% by 2035.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu City Council chair and presiding officer Tommy Waters says Oahu is already feeling the effects of climate change.

“We are already seeing, first-hand, the impacts of climate change on O‘ahu. We never had 90-degree temperatures when I was growing up, but now, for the temperature to hit 90-degrees or higher is common during the summer. If we’re going to be able to continue to live and thrive in Hawaiʻi, we have got to implement climate solutions now.” Tommy Waters, Honolulu city council chair and presiding officer

The Climate Action Plan narrows down nine strategies and 47 actions that the City and County of Honolulu will implement by 2025. Main areas of action include:

Electrifying ground transportation and increasing walking and biking

Encouraging more density and mixed land use

Increasing energy efficiency and renewable energy

Reducing the amount of solid waste on Oahu

Officials say the average person on Oahu produces twice as much carbon emissions each year than the global average. Generating electricity produces 35% of carbon pollution on Oahu, cars and trucks produce 20% and solid waste and wastewater treatment makes up 3% of emissions.

Click here to read the Climate Action Plan.