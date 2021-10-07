City Council adopts resolution in hopes to start ‘Do Not Block Intersection’ initiative

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council today adopted a resolution, urging the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) to crack down on drivers who block intersections.

The resolution asks HPD to start a pilot enforcement initiative, in which “Do Not Block Intersection” pavement markings and signs would be installed. And officers would issue citations to violators.

The head of the City’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) says, he supports the idea but has some concerns.

“There are downsides to actually pavement marking,” said Roger Morton, DTS director. “One of them is it disrupts traffic in the area when you have to do that for one thing. It means you have to close lanes and keep them closed for a while.”

Meanwhile, the resolution still needs to be approved by Mayor Rick Blangiardi.