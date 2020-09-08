City contractors will be repairing sewers this week on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City of Honolulu will be doing sewer work on different parts of the island this week that will affect traffic in those areas.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

City contractors will be doing work on sewer lines on Mahalani Circle in Kaneohe, as well as Kaulana Place and Paiko Drive in Kuliouou.

The contractors will also be doing work on manholes on Lopez Lane in Kalihi-Palama, and on Niuiki Circle in Kuliouou.

The work is scheduled for Sept. 8 through Sept. 11 and will be done between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Latest Stories on KHON2