HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The city continues to make Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s north shore a safer place.

They want to provide better beach access and improve traffic.

Last week, the Department of Parks and Recreation cleared the brush on the mauka-side of Kamehameha Highway so a contractor could put in a fence to distinguish between city land and nearby pasture land.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 14 the city installs the 1,200 foot chain link fence near an undeveloped area and the City’s property further mauka.

Parking is limited until the fence is done which may be by the end of this year.

Some of the temporary options the city may use over the year to improve safety are: