City cleanup effort removes 52 tons of rubbish from Oahu’s Leeward Coast

COURTESY OF: CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Staff from the City and County of Honolulu finished a large-scale cleanup effort on Oct. 29 that removed over 52 tons of rubbish from Oahu’s Leeward Coast.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The project took place on undeveloped park land north of Kea’au Beach Park Campground.

Coordination included organizing up to 100 City staff as well as several pieces of heavy equipment over the course of more than a week.

COURTESY OF: CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

COURTESY OF: CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

COURTESY OF: CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

COURTESY OF: CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

The effort is also aimed at keeping Oahu’s homeless population from contributing to the garbage problem. Prior to this latest cleanup, 40 homeless people in the area were offered outreach services from Keaalahou West Oahu. Approximately 20 accepted transitional and emergency shelter assistance.

Around 300 boulders were placed to block vehicle access to the area to discourage people from disrespecting the natural environment again.

About a half-mile stretch of the Leeward Coast has been restored by the City’s latest efforts.

Latest Stories on KHON2