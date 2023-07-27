HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a project some residents have been waiting for, for years. Those in favor of the city constructing the Makakilo Bypass Road claim it’s a matter of safety. But the city said the reason it isn’t happening boils down to funding.

Frank Genadio bought his home in Makakilo in 1992, when he was just 59 years old.

“I’m now 90, and I”m still waiting for this road,” Genadio said.

For at least two decades, residents like Genadio were sold on the idea of a road connecting Makakilo Drive directly to the H-1, but it hasn’t come to pass.

“The single access for the 20,000 people here in Makakilo is both a congestion management and a safety issue,” Genadio explained.

He said a fire, earthquake or other disaster could trap residents, endangering lives.

Makakilo Drive currently ends abruptly in a cul-de-sac; but if you look just beyond the trees, then you can see the H-1 freeway not far below.

According to Genadio, just 4,000 linear feet separates them.

Roger Morton, Department of Transportation Services director, said there are two ways to build it; and from an engineering standpoint, both are complicated.

“One option is we could build a seven-tenths of a mile bridge and take it down that way,” Morton said. “Another option would be we could fill in the gulch. Both of them are exceptionally expensive.”

Addressing cultural and historical concerns in the area only add to the price.

Morton estimates the cost to extend the road at $200 million.

Though he said it could happen down the road, finding that kind of money, now, is the real problem.

“We have many projects,” Morton explained. “We have Salt Lake widening going on. We have Farrington Highway going on. And there just isn’t funding right now.”

That doesn’t sit well with Genadio.

“The money they are spending right now is for the widening of Salt Lake Boulevard, for example. That’s a nice project, but there’s already road there. We don’t have the road we need,” Genadio explained.

Despite the setbacks, he’s still holding on to hope.

“I don’t know if it will come before I pass on or not,” Genadio added, “but there’s a lot of people on this hill that would like to see this road completed.”

In addition to funding and support from the state, the project would also need a new environmental assessment and completed designs in order to move forward according to the city.