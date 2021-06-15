City charges 3 Honolulu police officers involved in McCully shooting that killed teen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three officers with the Honolulu Police Department have been charged with multiple offenses relating to the officer-involved shooting at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street.

The 16-year-old, who was later identified as Iremamber Sykap, died in April after officers found him in operation of a stolen car and a chase ensued.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney announced the charges on Tuesday, June 15.

Last week, the Prosecutor’s office presented evidence to an Oahu grand jury seeking indictments of the officers, however, the jury declined to return any of them.

HPD Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic released the following statement:

“Police work is difficult, and officers must sometimes make split-second decisions in potentially deadly situations. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to do the best we can to protect and serve our community. We are appreciative of the jury’s time and consideration.”

SHOPO held a news conference the following day to comment on the decision.

“This is the first time ever since I’ve been an officer, which is 30-plus years, I’ve never seen a case go to Grand Jury prior to the case being wrapped up — closed — so this is new territory for us,” said SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu.

If convicted, the officers will each serve mandatory minimum prison terms of 20 years without

the possibility of parole. The Prosecutor’s office said this is due to the officers’ use of semi-automatic firearms in connection with the alleged offenses.

Below are the charges:

Geoffrey H.L. Thom, 42, was charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree. If

convicted, Thom will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He is a 5-year veteran of HPD.

Zackary K. Ah Nee, 26, was charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

If convicted, Ah Nee will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of

parole. He is a 3-year veteran of HPD.

Christopher J. Fredeluces, 40, was charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the Second

Degree. If convicted, Fredeluces will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the

possibility of parole. He is a 10-year veteran of HPD.



The three officers are scheduled to make an initial court appearance on June 25. A preliminary hearing is set at a later date when evidence such as bodycam footage and ballistic reports will be introduced but will not be released to the public before then.