City charges $2 for new HOLO cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you want a new or replacement HOLO card, it will cost $2 starting March 1 on Oahu.

The HOLO card has been free since its inception in 2018.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The HOLO card is used for TheBus. It will be used for the rail when the rail is operational.

If you ride TheBus, you can still pay with cash for a one-way fare.

New disability, senior, and low-income HOLO card users will get the first card free. A replacement card costs $2.00.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“We have distributed more than 225,000 HOLO over the past few years and about 70,000 people use the cards each month” says DTS Director Roger Morton. “HOLO cards have electronic chips and are designed to last at least five years. The new charge is intended to discourage single use of the cards”