City Card deadline extended to Feb. 15 for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents now have more time to spend the $500 City Card.

The deadline to spend the entire amount has been extended to Feb. 15, 2021. It was originally scheduled to expire in December of 2020.

To date, more than 3,000 cards have been activated. City officials said as of Monday, Jan. 25, 43 percent of card holders have spent the entire amount.

The cards can be used at grocery stores and convenience stores on Oahu. To use the card, it must first be activated.

To activate the City Card, click here or call the activation hotline at 1-877-827-7727 or 1-800-342-7374. The hotline is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.