City bus hits utility pole on South Beretania Street, leaving some residents without power

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department received an emergency call on Thursday, Feb. 17, around 12:35 a.m., regarding a City bus colliding into a utility pole on South Beretania Street.

There is no information on the cause of the accident and no injuries reported.

According to the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO), about 27 customers living in the McCully-Moiliili area were without power around 1:27 a.m.

HECO crews are on the scene working to fix the down utility pole. One lane is open. Motorists are asked to drive with caution.