City begins Makaha project to prevent erosion at Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park

MAKAHA. Hawaii (KHON2) – The city is taking action to prevent further erosion at a Leeward Oahu beach park.

This is at the Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park in Mahaka. Crews will install a new rock revetment, which is a structure to absorb the energy of incoming water. They will also get rid of deteriorating sandbags and reconnect land access between both sides of the park.

The project should be completed by the end of 2020.

More protective measures are being implemented, in collaboration with the State Historic Preservation Division, including the placement of a six-inch of gravel cushion on the access route and realigning the access route to avoid eroded areas. This realignment included the cutting of three coconut trees.

Work is scheduled to begin on the Makaha-end of the shoreline and progress south.

For more information about this project, call (808) 768-3003 or send an email to parks@honolulu.gov.

