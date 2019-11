HONOLULU (KHON2) — City beaches will soon be manned longer from sunrise to sunset.

A measure to extend lifeguard hours passed third reading ton Wednesday, November 6.

It aims to save lives by requiring a program where lifeguards would be able to work longer hours.

Right now, it’s just 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at most beaches.

The plan also calls for hiring more lifeguards to keep an eye on the water. The bill must go into effect no later than July 1, 2021.