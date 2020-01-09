City auditor: Handi-Van not up to standard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dropped calls, unrecorded complaints, and the inability to make reservations.

Those are just a few of the problems the City auditor blames on a new failing phone system at the Handi-Van.

A follow up report from a 2016 audit says that the Handi-Van operation is not in full compliance with federal ADA requirements.

Handi-Van’s on-time performance dropped another 5-percent over the past three years.

The audit suggests raising user fares and making agencies pay as much as the full unsubsidized cost of service.

The audit says that the City Council should look into allowing a different operator to take over the Handi-Van.