HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu released an audit on the Honolulu Police Department’s overtime policies.

The report looked at problems and solutions to overtime at the Honolulu Police Department.

The audit said that HPD policies for overtime were applied inconsistently, and interpreted in various ways resulting in ineffective management of overtime.

The city audit said by by allowing an unlimited use of overtime, HPD is not accounting for risks such as officer fatigue.

The audit provided six ways to improve by getting more police officers, re-evaluate the minimum staffing needed, standardize overtime policies to include making sure officers are not fatigued, using technology to track what causes the most overtime, and considering alternatives to the manual overtime system.

The report was originally due on April 14 but due to COVID, the deadline was extended to May 29.