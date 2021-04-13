City asks residents to be part of an effort to make the world’s largest lei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In lieu of a more traditional Lei Day Celebration, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is encouraging interested participants to join their pandemic-modified Lei Day theme of “Nā Lei Koa.” The celebration will feature an effort to beat the current world record for world’s longest lei.

May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii, but the world record for longest fresh flower lei belongs to India. DPR says it’s time to reclaim that title, unofficially.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The 2021 Lei Day theme shows appreciation to frontline workers who continue to work hard through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In celebration, the department is looking to host a virtual lei making event by asking interested participants to make a lei and show their aloha on social media.

Lei makers should display their lei on their property in a visible manner.

After you display the lei, take a picture of your lovely creation, post it to social media (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) using the hashtag #leidaycelebration2021 and make sure to include how long your lei is without the ties.

The length of each lei submitted will be tallied up to see if Hawaii can virtually beat the 3.11-mile world record.

DPR asks that the lei be firmly secured and doesn’t create any safety issues.

In addition to this effort, DPR will also be broadcasting a first-ever presentation of the 2021 Lei Court Investiture, filled with the ceremony, hula and festivities that are normally held this time of year at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand.

For those who want to make a lei, but don’t know how, the DPR is offering virtual learning opportunities. To register online, click here and type in “lei.”

For more information about the Lei Day Celebration and its history, click here.