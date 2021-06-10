City asks public to keep off Bridge 605 amid construction

Aerial view of the Waialua Beach Road Bridge over Ki’iki’i Stream. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction on Bridge 605 near Waialua Beach Road is underway.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS), and the Department of Design and Construction (DDC), announced that construction began last week and is scheduled to continue seven days a week, regardless of holidays.

The City adds that divers have already discovered additional subsurface damage to the support structure since an inspection was performed in early March.

Vegetation was cleared on the stream bank to accommodate a stairway to access below the bridge. The stairway will be removed and grass will be planted on the stream bank after construction is complete to stabilize the slope.

Other related responsibilities to the site will include construction site security, biological monitoring and maintenance of best management practices and existing traffic control measures.

Divers may still be in the water throughout the construction period and community members are being asked to refrain from putting anything in water near the bridge or its surrounding area.

Officials add that access to the bridge is strictly prohibited and traveling inside the security fence will be considered trespassing onto an active construction site.