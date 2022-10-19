HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Complete Streets is asking the community to provide their input on planned improvements to Ala Wai Boulevard.

A virtual community meeting will take place to receive feedback on proposed street upgrades for safety.

Planned improvements to Ala Wai Boulevard are:

A two-way protected bikeway

Speed limit reduction to 25 mph

New and safer pedestrian crossings

Lighting improvements

Time-of-day parking changes

Honolulu Complete Streets said this is the last community meeting before finalizing the concepts. So, they are encouraging those who are users of Ala Wai Boulevard to participate and provide input into the project’s designs.

The virtual community meeting is set to happen on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and start at 6 p.m.

To register for the meeting, click here.

For more info on the Waikiki Complete Streets project, you can visit their website.

If you are in need of special assistance, aid or service the city is asking you to email completestreets@honolulu.gov five business days in advance.