HONOLULU (KHON2) — A force main break is prompting traffic to be redirected in Kailua.

On Thursday, Sept 15 the Department of Environmental Services asked the public to avoid Kihapai Street and Kainehe Street near the Kailua Road Wastewater Pump Station.

According to ENV, city crews are redirecting traffic in the area and setting up a contraflow lane.

Officials said wastewater is currently not spilling.