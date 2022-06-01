HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council today approved a $3.2 billion operating budget.

Tucked among the items is$1.3 million to remove the Haiku Stairs, which have been a point of contention in the windward community for years.

While some have pushed for removal, others have backed a managed-use plan to save the famous hiking stairs.

Also among the budget items are over $50 million for housing opportunities, $29 million for clean water measures and $2 million to assist individuals leaving domestic violence situations.

“This budget reflects the needs of our community as so many struggle to live in our island home,” said Tommy Waters, chair and presiding officer of the City Council. “From funding affordable housing to fighting for clean water, the Council stands strong in our commitment toward supporting an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am hopeful that this budget will help us to see greater City services to ensure the health and safety of our ‘āina and neighborhoods.”

The budget now moves to the mayor’s office for signature or veto.

The FY23 budget takes effect on July 1.