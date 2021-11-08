City announces Veterans Day Holiday schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, the City and City of Honolulu offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services wll be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-Power, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit opala.org for information.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.

Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for information.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com for information.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect: