City announces stop to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park project

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Thursday that his administration is stopping further progress of the grass field being built at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park. Caldwell also added that they will not proceed with any part of the Master Plan.

Earlier this year, the City administration had announced that after many discussions with project opponents and leaders of Save Our Sherwoods, they had come to an agreement to move forward on finishing a grassy field without a play apparatus, limited parking, and a commitment to support the cultural and historical importance of the site.

COVID-19 coincided with the planned re-start of the field construction and Mayor Caldwell paused the work for community health and safety reasons given the potential for gatherings in protest and the discovery of a bone fragment.

Department of Design and Construction Deputy Director Haku Milles explained that there are still things that have to be done to restore the site, including leveling the construction mounds and planting ground cover.

The City will also make funding available for indigenous trees to be planted once the land and grass settles.

