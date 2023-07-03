HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday afternoon, state officials made a promise to deliver thousands of affordable rental units to Hawaii through its Ka Lei Momi Redevelopment Project.

Gov. Josh Green and the Hawaii Public Housing Authority made the announcement and stated that the project would include more than 12,000 affordable rental units.

The project also aims to replace the aging public housing units for low-income residents with these new units.

“We all view this not as brick and mortar and steel,” said Hakim Ouansafi, HPHA executive director. “We see it as bringing hope joy and support where there is despair uncertainty and misfortune. Delivering housing through a proven and successful method.”

The developer chosen for the project was Highridge Costa, a California company that specializes in aﬀordable housing developments.