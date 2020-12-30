City announces new operator of resource center in Iwilei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has selected the River of Life Mission as the operator of a new resource center in Iwilei.

The City Department of Land Management is more than 50 percent complete on the construction of a new resource center and 27-unit studio rental complex at the former Montgomery Motors location in Iwilei.

The estimated $17.2-million resource center, which will work to prepare and serve meals to individuals who are chronically homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, includes a large commercial kitchen and dining facility. Persons of low income needing assistance to meet daily nutritional needs will also be able to utilize the center.

Other resources available at the site include a center to provide hygiene needs such as gently used clothing and footwear, hygiene supplies and personal grooming items.

“River of Life Mission has served a vital service in our community for over three decades and counting”, said Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a news conference on Wednesday. “During the pandemic, as food insecurity rose across Oahu, River of Life switched to serving to-go meals to make sure our most vulnerable population was still taken care of and in a safer way. We’re glad that we are providing a platform for this non-profit organization to find a new space to continue its essential services in an area that’s central to the need.”

The Iwilei Complex will also include a separate building of 27 studio units for very low income affordable rentals. Each unit will include an efficiency kitchen with stove and refrigerator and a bathroom suite.

The property manager for the project has not yet been announced.