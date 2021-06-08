City announces holiday schedule for King Kamehameha Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Friday, June 11, to observe the King Kamehameha Day holiday.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Click here for more information.

Parks and botanical gardens, municipal golf courses and the Honolulu Zoo are open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed and the People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect: