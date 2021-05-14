City announces changes to Summer Fun registration in attempt to avoid more technical issues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is modifying its upcoming registration schedule for Summer Fun programs after several parents experienced technical issues with the online registration system.

Registration will continue to be held online, however the timetable to register will be split into two days to avoid large numbers of Oahu families accessing the Parks and Recreation website at once.

The following is the schedule for upcoming online registration, which continues to be based on geographic park district:

District 3 (Pearlridge to Waiʻanae to Wahiawā) ph. (808) 768-6889

Online Registration opens Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m.

Call (808) 768-6889 for any questions

District 4 (Waialua to Waimānalo)

Online Registration opens Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m.

Call (808) 768-8980 for any questions

“We apologize for the frustration and inconvenience this online system caused to thousands of Oahu families last Saturday,” said DPR Director Laura H. Thielen. “We are confident that the adjustments will make these upcoming online registrations much smoother, but out of an abundance of caution we are splitting the registrations for Districts 3 and 4. We want to assure parents that this free Summer Fun Program will continue to uphold its safety and quality standards despite these registration issues. The overwhelming demand for these programs is evident, and we look forward to providing our communities with much needed keiki fun, education, and socialization.”

Testing and improvements to the PROS system will continue to be conducted on Friday, May 14, in anticipation of further online registrations. The City says users may experience some minor delays as a result. W

For more information about the free 2021 Summer Fun Program click here.