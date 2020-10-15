City and Ko Olina partner to launch new public access plan for lagoons

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the Ko Olina Community Association have come to an agreement to reopen Ko Olina’s four privately owned lagoons with new precautions that prioritize public access but maintain safety for residents, employees and visitors.

“This is a great example of how the people can win when the public and private sectors come together and collaborate toward a common goal,” said Mayor Caldwell. “Today, after much deliberation, the City and Ko Olina are able to share a revised reopening plan that opens up public parking stalls at each of the lagoons, increasing public access to the beaches while adhering to the safety guidelines set by the County, the State and the CDC.”

Beginning Friday, October 16, 2020, a total of 111 public parking stalls will be available at Ko Olina as follows:

· Lagoon 1 at 50% capacity: 20 public parking stalls available; · Lagoon 2 at 100% capacity or 20 public parking stalls available; · Lagoon 3 at 100% capacity or 20 public parking stalls available; and · Lagoon 4 at 50% capacity or 51 public parking stalls available.

“Ko Olina has always been a strong community steward, and especially supportive of our West O’ahu neighbors,” said Jeffrey R. Stone, Ko Olina’s master developer. “We apologize for disappointing any of our resident ‘ohana. Our goal has always been to create the safest environment possible as we reopen our hotels and resort businesses.”

