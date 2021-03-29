City and County of Honolulu to adjust operating schedule on Good Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.
Below is the holiday schedule for City operations:
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
- Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information, and rider guidelines.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Click here for information.
- Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.
- Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.
- The Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
- People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
Changes to traffic and parking regulations will also be in effect:
- Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Ave. along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikiki streets.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.