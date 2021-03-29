City and County of Honolulu to adjust operating schedule on Good Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.

Below is the holiday schedule for City operations:

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information, and rider guidelines.

for route and schedule information, and rider guidelines. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Click here for information.

for information. Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.

for park use guidelines. Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.

for revised play information. The Honolulu Zoo will be open.

will be open. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

will be closed. People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

Changes to traffic and parking regulations will also be in effect: