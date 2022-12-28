TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.

Some businesses are on a hybrid schedule, others will be open, and some will be closed.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

What is open and closed on Oahu:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

as well as rider guidelines. Refuse will not be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be closed on Sunday.

Botanical gardens are closed on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, but parks and botanical gardens are open on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

are closed on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, but parks and botanical gardens are open on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Ala Wai, ʻEwa Villages and Ted Makalena Golf Courses will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 9-hole play,

Kahuku, Pali and West Loch Golf Courses will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

All municipal golf courses will be open on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open.

will be open. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

will be closed. People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information on what is open near you head to the city and county of Honolulu’s website.